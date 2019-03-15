News
OCPD: Victim Identified In Deadly NE OKC Shooting
Friday, March 15th 2019, 2:30 PM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting Friday.
Police say 48-year-old Warren Wand was shot by 44-year-old Lamark Williams early Friday morning in the 900 block of East Dr.
Williams was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of murder in the first degree.
Authorities are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip-line at 405-297-1200.