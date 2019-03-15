OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting Friday. 

Police say 48-year-old Warren Wand was shot by 44-year-old Lamark Williams early Friday morning in the 900 block of East Dr. 

Williams was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of murder in the first degree. 

Authorities are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip-line at 405-297-1200. 

 