Woman Kidnapped, Held Hostage For 5 Days In NW OKC
Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a woman claimed she was held against her will for five days.
According to the report, the woman had taken a victim protective order out against 23-year-old Quinten House.
Police said the victim was being held against her will in an apartment near North Rockwell Avenue.
When officers arrived at the apartment, House reportedly barricaded himself inside of the home. House claimed that the victim was not inside.
Officers eventually forced themselves inside of the apartment where they found the victim, police said.
Authorities said the victim and House had been in a previous relationship that ended in March 2018. The protective order was obtained shortly after.
The victim told police, House arrived at her home five days prior and held her against her will until authorities arrived Monday, March 11.
The victim claimed she was beaten, was denied food, and was unable to use the restroom during the five days. The victim told investigators House threatened to kill her if she tried to use the restroom, according to the report.
According to the report, House attempted to have sex with the victim, but the victim said she was able to fight him off.
The victim told officers that House would use a belt and a phone charger to hit and choke her, because she would not have sex with him.
On Monday, the victim was able to hide inside of a closet with a cellphone to call 911 for help.
Arriving officers said the victim had visible injuries all over her body.
House was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County jail on one complaint of domestic abuse by strangulation, one complaint of domestic assault with a dangerous weapon, one complaint of kidnapping, one complaint of sexual battery and one complaint of VPO violation.