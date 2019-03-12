Howling! Rain, Storms To Be Followed By Severe Wind Gusts
Rain and storms are moving through northern Oklahoma late Tuesday afternoon with more storms across the Sooner State expected Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.
There is a very low tornado threat, according to News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne.
However, the biggest weather story of the next 12 hours will likely be the extraordinarily gusty winds. Severe wind gusts are likely throughout the day Wednesday, too. South winds at more than 50 mph are possible, David says.
Rain and storms will end early Wednesday, but the winds will howl throughout the day, from the southwest, at 35-60 mph behind the dryline.
