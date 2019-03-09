McKnight Center for the Performing Arts Unveils Season Lineup
STILLWATER, Oklahoma - The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts unveiled it's inaugural season lineup and opened ticket sales to the public this week.
For the inaugural season, the McKnight Center will offer an array of programming opportunities in its cutting-edge performance facility and outdoor plaza. Performances slated include popular Broadway touring productions such as “An American in Paris” and “The Buddy Holly Story,” musical experiences from all genres, including the Preservation Jazz Hall Band and renowned operatic soprano Sarah Coburn.
Famed violinist Joshua Bell will perform with the London-based chamber orchestra Academy of St. Martin in the Fields. Tony Award winner and Oklahoma native, Kelli O’Hara, will kick off the season during the Opening Night Gala and Concert, lending her luminous talent in a performance with the New York Philharmonic.
“Our vision is that the Center will become a hub for varied and vibrant performances that will make a lasting impact on everyone who experiences them,” said Ross McKnight, OSU Alumni, and Philanthropist. “We believe that the McKnight Center will be truly transformational for our community, our university, and our state, and we’re beyond excited to see this cultural legacy come to life this fall.”
Find more information and how to purchase tickets HERE.
2019-20 Inaugural Season Performances
New York Philharmonic | Oct. 12, 2019, 7:30 p.m.
New York Philharmonic with Kelli O’Hara | Oct. 13, 2019, 2 p.m.
Jonathan Biss | Beethoven Piano Sonatas
Oct. 25, 2019; Oct. 27, 2019; Nov. 15, 2019; Feb 20, 2020; Feb 21, 2020; March 27, 2020; March 28, 2020. Oct. 27 concert begins at 3pm; all other concerts 7:30p.m.
The Phantom of the Opera: Silent Film with Live Organ Performance | Oct. 31, 2019, 7:30 p.m.
Chamber Music Festival with Anne-Marie McDermott, Edgar Meyer, Joshua Roman and the St. Lawrence Quartet
On-Stage Soiree Nov. 7, 2019, 6p.m.; Nov. 9, 2019, 7:30p.m.; Nov. 10, 2019, 3p.m.
Cirque Mechanics: 42 Ft – A Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels | Nov. 22, 2019, 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 23, 2019, 7:30 p.m.
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical | Dec. 12, 2019, 7:30 p.m.
Preservation Hall Jazz Band | Jan. 30, 2020, 7:30 p.m.
1964: The Tribute | Feb. 14, 2020, 7:30p.m.
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields with Joshua Bell | Feb. 26, 2020, 7:30p.m.; Feb. 27, 2020, 7:30p.m.
An American in Paris | March 5, 2020, 7:30p.m.
The Buddy Holly Story | April 2, 2020, 7:30 p.m.
Sarah Coburn | April 4, 2020, 7:30p.m.
André Watts | April 17, 2020, 7:30 p.m.
André Watts with the OSU Symphony Orchestra | Thomas Dickey, Music Director & Conductor | April 19, 2020, 3p.m.