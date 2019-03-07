After Shanann was strangled, Lambert said Bella Watts walked in the room, to find her father wrapping Shanann's body in a blanket.

"(Bella asked) 'What are you doing with Mommy?'" Lambert said. "What he said was, 'Mommy is sick. And, we need to take her to the hospital to make her better. From our understanding, Bella did not witness the actual killing of her mother."

Video surveillance from a neighbor's home showed Watts backing his work vehicle in to the driveway shortly after. Later, he admitted to loading Shanann's body in to the back floorboard of his truck.

According to Lambert, Watts then told his daughters to get in to the truck, and the family left the home. After a roughly 45 minute drive, Watts arrived at the location where he would bury his wife.

Lambert told Dr. Phil that Bella Watts then watched from the truck, as Watts disposed of Shanann's body, and murdered CeCe.

"He walks over, takes CeCe's favorite blanket, and smothers her. Then, he takes her body, takes it out of the vehicle. At this point, Bella had unbuckled herself from the vehicle. He went back to the vehicle," Lambert said. "Bella said, 'Please, Daddy, don't do to me what you just did to CeCe.'"

Lambert said Watts murdered Bella last, moments after she pleaded for her life.

"There was a struggle from Bella. I believe there were signs that she fought for her life," Lambert said. "Of the things that have been hard for the Rzuceks to comprehend and to accept in this reality, what happened to Bella in those last moments has been the hardest."

Lambert emphasized that the Rzuceks did not personally hear the prison confession by Watts, but said the previous details were provided to his clients by law enforcement. The interview with the lawyers aired only on Dr. Phil. Frank and Sandy Rzucek, and their son Fanky Jr., interviewed with the show as well, with their segment scheduled to air Monday, March 10.

Lambert told CBS Denver he spoke, personally, with Chris Watts several times on the phone. Watts, serving several life sentences in prison, was "eerie" to speak with according to Lambert.

"He's sounds friendly, and almost glad to hear from us," one lawyer said.

With public speculation that Watts was trading the new details of the murder for better living situations in prison, lawyers said they believed that was not the case. The Grant & Hoffman Law Firm told Dr. Phil they believed he found new faith, and felt it was time to share the information.

"We don't believe he has been offered anything, or (that) there is really anything that could be given to him, or traded," Grant said.