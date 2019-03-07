News
Man Fatally Shot In NW OKC
A man was fatally shot Wednesday night in northwest Oklahoma City, police said.
Police were called about 10:30 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 7800 block of Lyrewood Lane in reference to a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found Eric Lamont Washington, Jr., 23, suffering from a gunshot wound inside an apartment.
Washington was pronounced dead at the scene.
There are no suspects at this time, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip lien at 405-297-1200.