Lawmakers Vote On State Nebula
This year, state legislators have been getting along better than they have in at least the last three years, but there are still occasional dust ups.
It seems politicians can argue about anything, and this proves it. This week, the state House debated at length over the state nebula.
This is the issue. A cloud of space, gas and dust some 5,000 light years from earth called the Rosette Nebula.
The debate is whether it should be recognized as the official nebula of the state of Oklahoma. Opponents argued it's a waste of time to debate such measures when there are so many other important bills to discuss.
The House voted 88 to 8 in favor of making the Rosette Nebula the state astronomical symbol.