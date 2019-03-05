Oklahoma High School Ring Found In Georgia Decades Later
WEATHERFORD, Oklahoma - A Weatherford High School class ring that went missing 59 years ago, turned up in a woman’s drawer in Augusta, Georgia.
Coy Sullivan graduated from Weatherford High School in 1959. Coy and his sister Joy were two of the three valedictorians from that 62-person senior class.
Unfortunately for Coy, his Weatherford Eagles class ring went AWOL sometime in 1960. He suspected he lost it somewhere around his parents’ home, while he attended college in Weatherford.
Fast forward to 2017.
A woman by the name of Ann Caldwell found an old Weatherford High School class ring in an old dresser in her home. Ann’s late husband is from Clinton. Back in the day, his family owned Clinton Laundry and Dry Cleaning. That’s the same company that cleaned Coy’s family’s clothes around the same time period his ring went missing.
“I had a bad habit of sticking it in my pocket,” Coy smiled.
In November of 2017, Caldwell contacted current Weatherford Superintendent of Schools Chad Wilson about the ring she’d found.
Wilson went to work figuring out who it belonged to. He knew it was a 1959 graduate, because it says so on the ring.
“I went through the senior yearbook and looked for the initials C.S., and thankfully there was only one, and it was Coy Sullivan,” said Wilson.
It took several months, but Superintendent Wilson was able to contact Coy’s son Justin, who’s an attorney in Norman. Wilson made that connection on Facebook.
Caldwell will be mailing Coy his long-lost ring in the next day or so. He’ll be able to wear it at his 60-year class reunion this July.
“I can hardly wait,” he said.