Edmond PD: Son Confesses To Killing Parents, Says 'They Were Satan Worshipers'
EDMOND, Oklahoma - Police released disturbing new details in the shooting deaths of Edmond couple Michael and Rachael Walker. Their teenage son was booked in to the Oklahoma County jail after he confessed to the shocking murders.
The suspect's sister posted on Facebook that her brother has Schizophrenia. Another sibling, the only witness to the murders, told investigators Elijah Walker, 19, would often carry a gun at home because he was paranoid.
Court papers revealed a bloody and bullet riddled scene inside the Walker’s Northeast Edmond home. Investigators found the 50-year-old man’s body inside the suspect’s bedroom. Walker’s mother was face down in a pool of blood near the entry way.
Police recovered a pistol and 19 spent 9mm shell casings inside the home. They later learned Walker reloaded the gun and shot his mother again.
The suspect's younger brother told police he woke to gunshots and his mother yelled for him to call 911.
911 Operator: “Does he know you called police?”
Caller: “Yes, I believe he does.”
The affidavit states Walker told his 17-year-old brother to hang up the phone. He said Walker told him he, "shot their parents because they were sending him messages telepathically and they were Satan worshipers."
People who knew the couple are still in disbelief.
“There really aren’t any words to describe it,” said Tyler Smith, friend.
Smith played in a band with the suspect’s father. He said the Walkers were well known in the metro and loved by many people.
“All the friends, musicians, everybody, co-workers,” said Smith. “Anybody who came in contact with them, we’re just keeping them in our thoughts.”
The couple leave behind three children. One is now in the Oklahoma County jail accused of the tragic crimes. Walker confessed to shooting his parents multiple times after an argument about satanism.
“Hope that we can all find some peace,” said Smith. “At some point.”
Walker told police his parents never harmed him. He said his father only grabbed his leg demanding the gun from him.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to raise money for the couple’s children. Click here if you would like to donate.