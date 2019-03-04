911 Calls Reveal New Details After 2 Bodies Discovered At Lake Overholser
OKLAHOMA CITY - Newly released 911 calls reveal new information surrounding the discovery of two bodies at Lake Overholser.
The first body was discovered on February 23 at approximately 5:30p.m. A man was fishing with his father when they made the discovery and called 911.
Oklahoma City Fire Department's dive team pulled the body up within a few hours. The caller described the body found as a Hispanic male. He told dispatchers he couldn’t see the face, because it was tilted down in the water.
Police are still working to identify the body.
Exactly one week later on March 2, dispatchers received a call from a woman who spotted a body that washed up ashore on the south side of the lake. The caller told dispatchers the body appeared to be that of a 6-year-old boy.
Police say they are waiting on the medical examiner's report to determine if foul play was involved in both cases.
The full medical examiners report has yet to be released.
If you have any information, you're asked to call the Oklahoma City Police Department.