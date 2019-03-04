Former Putnam City School Employee Accused Of Child Sex Abuse
An attendance secretary for Putnam City Schools has been arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old male student, authorities tell News 9.
Bethany Police began investigating allegations of child sexual abuse on March 1.
Elizabeth Madrid, 29, was arrested on several counts of rape in the second degree and lewd acts with a child, according to investigators.
"The relationship between the victim and Madrid began as a texting relationship in 2017,” Lt. Angelo Orefice explained. “The relationship did not become physical until the summer of 2018,”
Investigators said the relationship continued until Madrid’s arrest, Friday.
Bethany police said the the Putnam City School District is fully cooperating with the investigation
Madrid is no longer working for the district.
This is a developing story.