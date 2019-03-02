Winter Weather Arrives In Oklahoma On Sunday
Oklahoma City, OK - Winter weather arrives in Oklahoma this evening as temperatures start falling.
It starts as a cold rain for Oklahoma City with a winter mix and snow to the north. Wind will drastically increase, producing limited visibility and a "ground blizzard" with some accumulating snow.
Totals won't amount to much, but what snow there is will be carried by the very strong north wind making travel hazardous, especially in northern Oklahoma. There will be slick spots with some limited visibility in Oklahoma City with possibly up to, at most, an inch of snow. Most folks will see less than that.
After the winter precip moves out tomorrow morning leaving extremely cold wind chills behind. It'll feel like zero tomorrow afternoon and evening and BELOW zero tomorrow night into Monday morning.