Cohen appeared before the House Oversight Committee in a public hearing for over five hours, where he testified that the president made it understood that he should lie about the Trump Tower Moscow project and about hush money payments to a woman who claimed to have had an affair with Mr. Trump. Cohen also accused the president of inflating the value of his properties, lying about business ventures in Russia and knowing about the release of a trove of hacked Democratic emails ahead of their release by WikiLeaks in 2016.