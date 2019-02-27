The bill to overturn the emergency now moves on to the Senate where it is expected to fail. Only Sen. Jim Inhofe (R) said he supports the declaration immediately after it was announced. He has since not said whether he’d vote against the measure when it’s heard in the Senate. Sen. James Lankford (R) has also refrained from saying how he’ll vote telling reporters he’s waiting to see from where the President plans to pull the more than $6 billion to fund his border barrier. The Senate is expected to hear the measure in the coming weeks.