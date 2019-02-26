House Committee Passes Bill To Regulate Penalties Concerning Marijuana Possession
A House committee passed a bill Tuesday that would make the penalties for possessing small amounts of marijuana uniform across state.
“This bill would move all marijuana charges under 1.5 ounces to a $400 fine,” said Rep. Jon Echols, R-Majority Floor Leader.
House Bill 2614 would make the law more uniform, so the punishment for possessing a small amount of marijuana would be the same throughout the state.
“We have to have a dictate all across the state because law enforcement in different counties and different cities, they don’t know which way to go,” said Norma Sapp, a medical marijuana advocate.
“You know when you have a bill like this than really decriminalizes small amounts of marijuana with the will of the voters, and it’s supported by law enforcement. I think this is going to be a great bill. We’re doing big stuff at the Capitol and I think this will sail through,” Echols said.
