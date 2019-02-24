News
OKC Police Investigating After Body Found In Lake Overholser
Oklahoma City, OK - Police are working to identify a body found Saturday evening in Lake Overholser.
Oklahoma City Fire Department's dive team pulled the body up within a few hours. Police say they are waiting on the medical examiner's report to determine if foul play was involved.
“Detectives are going to get involved in the case. The Medical Examiner is going to do their process. They’re going to have a full investigation like we will, and we’ll probably work on identifying who that person is,” said OKCPD Sgt. Jeff Dutton.
If you have any information you're asked to call the police.