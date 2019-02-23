Markieff Morris received a rousing round of applause when he made his first appearance on the court for the Thunder. Morris, signed as a free agent Wednesday, checked in 3 1/2 minutes into the first quarter after Grant picked up two quick fouls, but was ineffective in his first stint. He played the rest of the quarter without taking a shot or grabbing a rebound, picking up two fouls of his own. He played 17 minutes, missed his only shot and had two assists.