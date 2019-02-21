Legendary Oklahoma Ballet Performer Prepares For Final Show
Oklahoma City, OK - One of the world's oldest surviving ballets will be performed this weekend in Oklahoma City. And although it's the first time the Oklahoma City Ballet has performed “La Sylphide,” it's the last show for one of their principal dancers.
“I hope I will think this to be just one of the shows. Just one of the performances. Just normal,” Miki Kawamura, with the Oklahoma City Ballet, said.
Kawamura will take her final bow as principal dancer for the Oklahoma City Ballet, after nine seasons.
“I am ready to retire from the stage. At the same time, of course I'm kind of sentimental, emotional about my life,” she said.
Kawamura is a known legend in the Oklahoma City ballet scene. She's performed the principal roles in "The Nutcracker", "The Phantom of the Opera", "The Sleeping Beauty” and more. She also happens to be the oldest performing ballerina with the company.
“She's been with us for a lot of milestones over the past nine years,” Robert Mills, Artistic Director of the OKC Ballet, said.
But with each passing year, they say she becomes more graceful and poised. This Saturday night, she’ll bring the role of the Sylph, a beautiful fairy, to life.
She's ready to bid farewell to performing on stage, but she's not finished with ballet.
“This is home. You know, I grew with the company. When I joined the company, it wasn't like this. I feel like I grew with the city too, because the city was not like this when I moved here,” Kawamura said.
"La Sylphide" runs February 22 through the 24th.