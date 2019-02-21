"A lot of households live paycheck to paycheck and the refund is the single largest payment they get all year," Gale said. "The IRS had to tell people what to withhold and it's a difficult problem for tax payers, but it's even difficult for tax experts at the IRS."



The IRS said last year, refunds averaged around $2,100, but this year so far, it's averaging about $1,900.



"It is important to go check your withholding and update your W-4 if you are surprised this year because it is really critical to get your tax situation and your withholding amount to the proper amount so you don't have a surprise again in 2019," said Matt Leas, who is with the IRS.



Bielsky said she believes in paying taxes but doesn't think it's fair to expect average Americans to save money they don't know they're going to need.