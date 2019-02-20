Citizens Assist OKC Police In Locating 3 Teens Wanted For Armed Robbery
Oklahoma City, OK - Quick thinking citizens helped Oklahoma City police on Wednesday catch three suspected armed robbers.
The three teenagers are accused of holding up a Walgreens at Northwest 50th Street and May Avenue. One of the suspects was reportedly wanted for a previous robbery at another metro Walgreens.
Eric Stone was installing flooring in the Northwest Oklahoma City store when two of the suspects ran out of the store.
“They ran past us,” said Stone, robbery witness. “Ran through the caution tape and out the door they went.”
Police now know the two people who ran past Stone were 15-year-old Jamiell Aman and 17-year-old Deonte Ballard. The two teens are accused of robbing the pharmacy inside the store.
“The only thing I seen was dude run by and stuff, you know what I mean?” said Stone. “Holding stuff.”
The pharmacist told police Aman jumped over the counter with a gun. He demanded cough syrup and pain pills. Aman allegedly told the victim to, "move to the back and be quiet or he would shoot her."
A customer saw what was happening and called 911.
Caller: “There’s a robbery going on right now. I’m looking at the guy right now. There’s two guys. They’re wearing jackets, wearing hoodies and they’re wearing these cheap little sunglasses.”
The suspects ran out of the store and jumped into a car that Adam Hayhurst, 18, was driving.
Stone and several other witnesses ran after them and flagged down a nearby officer.
“The cop just followed them,” said Stone. “He already knew what was going on.”
The teens were pulled over a short distance from the store. Police found several bottles of prescription medication, money and two BB guns in the car.
They also realized one of the teens allegedly robbed a Walgreens in Southwest Oklahoma City three days ago. Detectives identified Aman as the suspect in that case.
“It’s pretty easy to connect the dots,” said Stone. “Know what I’m saying?”
The suspects were arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on multiple complaints.