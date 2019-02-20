Norman Police Release Sketch Of Stalking, Burglary Suspect
A sketch has been released of a stalking and burglary suspect in Norman.
About 1:30 a.m. Feb. 2, Norman police were called to a home in the 200 block of McCullough Street. A female told police she saw an unknown male try to look into the bedroom windows after she returned home.
About 2:30 a.m. Feb. 3, police were called to the 200 block of Eddington Street in reference to a burglary. When officers arrived, a female victim said she saw a Hispanic male carrying a tan rope in the home.
When he was confronted, the potential burglar left the residence and drove away in a maroon 2002-2005 model Ford SUV.
Based on video evidence and descriptions provided, police think both incidents were committed by the same person.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Norman police at 405-366-5440 or Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-7867. Tipsters are eligible for a cash reward if information leads to an arrest.