1 Arrested Following Overnight Shooting In Shawnee
Wednesday, February 20th 2019, 9:16 AM CST
Updated:
One person has been arrested following an overnight shooting in Shawnee, officials said.
According to authorities, officers on patrol near East Independence Street and North Harrison Street heard two gunshots around 2 a.m. The officers saw a car leaving a nearby Walgreens parking lot without their headlights on and attempted a traffic stop. As police were attempting to make the stop, a 911 call came in about the shooting.
Sachemeche Harjo, 23, was arrested for possession of a firearm and for shooting with intent to kill.
Officials said they are trying to locate a second person involved.
There is currently no victim information.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.