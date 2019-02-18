TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police are looking for a man who they say drove his car into the front doors of an adult novelty store and stole several hundreds of dollars worth of items.



Police said it looks like the man has been in Hustler Hollywood before. The surveillance video shows him walking inside the busted front door, going to a specific section, grabbing his items, and leaving.



“This individual was there for a short period of time, went directly to an area, grabbed several items,” Officer Jeanne Pierce said.