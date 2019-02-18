News
Police Identify 2 Shot Near NW OKC Business
Monday, February 18th 2019, 8:42 AM CST
Updated:
The men who were shot early Sunday have been identified by police.
Marlo Goodman, 20, was fatally shot and Bashir Bell, 33, was wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the 2300 block of NW 23rd Street.
Police were called about 2:40 a.m. Sunday in connection with a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Goodman dead at the scene.
Bell had been taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle. Bell was treated and released.
No arrests have been made in this case.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.