OSBI Investigates Homicide In Binger
Saturday, February 16th 2019, 3:38 PM CST
BINGER, Oklahoma - A man was found dead early Saturday in his Binger home, authorities said.
Randy Joe Gathers, 57, was found dead in his home in the 400 block for West Johnny Bench Street in Binger.
Police were called to check on Gathers after Gathers hadn't been seen for some time.
Police called OSBI shortly before 9 a.m. to ask them to help investigate the homicide.
OSBI said Gathers had "injuries consistent with homicide."
Anyone with information is asked to call OSBI at 800-522-8017.
