Earthquake Rattles In Central Oklahoma
An earthquake was recorded Wednesday morning in central Oklahoma, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
The 3.4-magnitude earthquake was reported shortly before 10:40 a.m.
Its epicenter was about six miles north, northwest of Midway, 10 miles east, northeast of Choctaw, 18 miles east, northeast of Midwest City and 24 miles east, northeast of Oklahoma City.
The quake was more than three miles deep.
No immediate reports of damage or injury were reported.