Altus Air Force Base Welcomes 2 New KC-46 Planes
ALTUS, Oklahoma - Altus Air Force Base welcomed two gargantuan additions to its mid-air refueling fleet on Friday.
The KC-46's will eventually replace the Air Force's mid-air refueling fleet. The Boeing 767's can haul 212,000 gallons of fuel, and carry another 65,000 pounds of cargo. The Air Force now has six KC-46's which will be based at Altus. The aircraft will be maintained at Tinker Air Base in Midwest City.
"It's a great day for Altus Air Force Base. It's a great day for the military. It's a great day for Oklahoma, and I have to say that our stallions are now armed and ready, amen," said Sen. Jim Inhofe.
The KC-46 project will eventually bring 14 aircraft hangars to Tinker Air Base, and create 1,300 new jobs.