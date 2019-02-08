Equine Program Aids Veterans With PTSD
The group Concerned Veterans For America is teaming up with Heroes For Horses to help those afflicted with severe post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
This unique, therapeutic program is helping veterans get over the stresses of combat.
Caitlyn Oponski of Corral West Horse Adventure says there's something basic and primal in the connection between human beings and horses. Oponski believes horses can help people heal and rebuild hope.
Concerned Veterans For America and Heroes For Horses have joined forces in Waddell, Arizona to send two Arizona veterans with severe PTSD to Montana to work with the horses.
The equine program lasts 40 days and boasts a 98 percent success rate. The cost is $10,000 per person.
Joshua Stanwitz of Concerned Veterans For America says that the program will help restore veterans to the person they originally were. Stanwitz is hoping the program will help bring down the large number of veterans who commit suicide.