Police Arrest Cleveland County Murder Suspect
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Oklahoma - Cleveland County deputies arrested a woman on charges of second degree murder and abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult, Wednesday.
Shauna Brown, 45, was taken into custody around 8 p.m. after authorities located her at an area business.
Brown is the daughter and was the caregiver of 73-year-old Sharon Ingram, who died in August at Norman Regional Hospital. Investigators determined that Ingram died from preventable infections she received while in Brown's care, officials said.
Adult Protective Services has investigated Brown's care of her mother in 2017, and opened a new case in May 2018 after Ingram was found wandering around Newalla, Oklahoma, according to authorities.
Officials said a search warrant executed by the Cleveland County Sheriff's Officer indicated the woman had been living in filthy conditions.