Second Half Comeback By OU Falls Short In Bedlam Match Up
STILLWATER, Oklahoma - Oklahoma put together a second half rally, but dropped the first Bedlam matchup of the season to Oklahoma State, 84-74, inside Gallagher-Iba Arena on Wednesday.
The Sooners (5-16, 1-9 Big 12) jumped out to a four-point lead after the opening frame, but the Cowgirls (13-8, 4-7 Big 12) outscored OU, 29-14, in the second quarter to build a 11-point lead at the break.
To open the third quarter, the Sooners used a 12-2 run to bring the game within one score and eventually regained the lead on a 3-pointer from Taylor Robertson.
Oklahoma State took a one-point lead into the final quarter and pulled away to late to hold off the Sooners. The Cowgirls' Vivian Gray led all scorers with a career-high 33 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the field and finished 10-for-11 at the foul line.
The Sooners were led by Ana Llanusa's 16 points as the sophomore hit four 3-pointers in 33 minutes. In her first Bedlam game, Jessi Murcer poured in 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting, while finishing with a career-high five assists and five steals.
Madi Williams scored 12 of her 14 points in the second half and picked up five rebounds, while Robertson added 11 points and was 3-of-4 from deep. Mandy Simpson chipped in six points, a game-high 11 rebounds and tied her career high with six assists.
OU and Oklahoma State both finished 27-of-63 from the floor, posting a .439 field goal percentage. The Sooners outshot the Cowgirls, .368-333, from behind the arc, while Oklahoma State was 22-of-26 (.846) at the foul line.
On the glass, the Cowgirls finished with a 44-36 advantage while OU recorded 11 steals and finished with 17 assists. Both teams logged 17 turnovers, but the Cowgirls outscored OU, 28-19, in points off turnovers.
Jaden Hobbs was the only other Cowgirl to finish in double figures, scoring 17 points off the bench. Hobbs hit four treys in 33 minutes and added three assists.
OU hosts Kansas State on Sunday for its annual Play4Kay game at Lloyd Noble Center. Tip-off is set 2 p.m.