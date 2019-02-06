Volunteer Wrestling Coach Accused Of Sexual Relationship With Edmond Teen
EDMOND, Oklahoma - A volunteer youth wrestling coach has been arrested and accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl. A secret phone found by the victim's father is what lead to the investigation.
Edmond police found explicit pictures, videos and messages between 27-year-old Joseph Martinez Jr. and the now 16-year-old victim.
He was arrested over the weekend and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on five counts of second-degree rape, and forcible oral sodomy.
“We had a father come in, make a police report. He had noticed that his daughter had two phones and they had only purchased one of them. So, he was going through that second phone,” Jenny Wagnon, with the Edmond Police Department said.
The victim told officials that Martinez was the one who provided her with the secret phone.
“There was proof of a sexual relationship between the two in the phone,” Wagnon said.
Officials say this is a multi-jurisdiction investigation, and they're working together to make sure no one else was victimized.
“This group of people in this wrestling group, you know, obviously some are coming forward with information. But we will have to work through that. Right now, we don't have any other victims per say. But that's just part of the investigation,” Wagnon said.
But according to officials, this isn't the first time Martinez has been arrested. Court documents state that Martinez pleaded guilty in 2012, in McIntosh County to second-degree rape.
But, in an amended sentence, he only had to be registered as a sex offender for five years. He no longer appears in an official sex offender registry.
Oklahoma's age of consent is 16. According to court documents, both victims were younger than that when relationships started with Martinez.