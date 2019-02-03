The jealousy you have watching friends grow up in a two parent household is not the end of the world. You were raised by a single mom. She will struggle to provide for you and your siblings. But listen closely to her words when she tells you, “things don’t come easy” and “you must make do with what you have.” You begin to understand you must work harder and your determination and focus must be unwavering. It may not make sense to you now, but you learn to survive on less. It’s all for a future purpose!