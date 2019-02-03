News
2 Dead After Plane Crashes Into Home
Firefighters said two people were killed and two others were injured after a plane crashed into a California home Sunday.
The Orange County Fire Authority said two people were transported to a local hospital following the crash. Their conditions are not known.
The plane, described as a Cessna, went down on Crestknoll Drive, according to witness accounts at the scene. It was reported that the home was hosting a Super Bowl party at the time, though that remains unconfirmed.
The OCFA downgraded the number of homes engulfed in flames from two to one.