1 Dies After Crash In SW OKC
Oklahoma City, OK - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash Wednesday night.
According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, crews were called after a vehicle crashed into light pole at Southwest 59th Street and Western Avenue.
The OCPD says, officers did receive a call about the vehicle driving erratically in the area before the crash.
The female driver was transported from the scene in critical condition and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
At this time, the victim’s name has not been released.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.