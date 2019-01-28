“From what I understand, my son was doing 25 in a 40-mph zone. A gentleman had a heart attack. And I guess when he had the heart attack, he accelerated. Instead of the car pulling to the side, it continued straight. It hit my son, and flipped over my son’s car,” said Mckenzie. “He was with his car that he loved more than anything, and he absolutely adored his girlfriend. Shelby changed his life.”