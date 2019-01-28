Community Holds Vigil For 2 Tecumseh Teens Killed In Crash
TECUMSEH, Oklahoma - A community is in morning after two teens were killed in a Pottawatomie County crash.
Hundreds of people gathered at Tecumseh High School to honor the lives of Shelby Johnson and Logan Deardorff.
Logan Deardorff, 18, graduated early in December. His mother told News 9 he was an ambitious man with an incredible heart.
“He was just an incredible kid, very loving, very caring, very giving,” said Cheryl Mckenzie, Deardorff’s mother.
Tecumseh Schools reported on Facebook that Logan and Shelby were killed Saturday.
Logan’s mother said he was driving his beloved Mustang in Shawnee, near 45th Street and Aydelotte Avenue.
Logan was well known in the car racing scene, and his mother says he was always safe behind the wheel.
“From what I understand, my son was doing 25 in a 40-mph zone. A gentleman had a heart attack. And I guess when he had the heart attack, he accelerated. Instead of the car pulling to the side, it continued straight. It hit my son, and flipped over my son’s car,” said Mckenzie. “He was with his car that he loved more than anything, and he absolutely adored his girlfriend. Shelby changed his life.”
Monday’s vigil aimed to preserve the memory of the young lives, who both are remembered for joy and kindness.
“It’s just a sad loss for us because he had so much ahead of him. And he is going to be so missed,” said Mckenzie.
A GoFundMe account was setup to help the families recover. Click here if you would like to donate.
A Facebook donation page has also been set up to help Logan’s family with funder expenses. Click here if you would like to donate.
Last News 9 heard, the other person involved in the crash was taken to OU Medical Center.