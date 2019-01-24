News
1 Transported Following NW OKC Auto-Ped
Thursday, January 24th 2019, 5:56 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - One person has been transported to the hospital following a northwest Oklahoma City Auto Pedestrian accident, Thursday morning.
According to officials, the accident took place near Northwest 10th Street and North Rockwell Avenue.
Officials said a vehicle was travelling southbound through a green light when a person jumped out in front of traffic.
The victim was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.