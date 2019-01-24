OKLAHOMA CITY - One person has been transported to the hospital following a northwest Oklahoma City Auto Pedestrian accident, Thursday morning. 

According to officials, the accident took place near Northwest 10th Street and North Rockwell Avenue. 

Officials said a vehicle was travelling southbound through a green light when a person jumped out in front of traffic. 

The victim was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition. 

