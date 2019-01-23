News
Puppy Born With Upside-Down Paws Doing Well
Wednesday, January 23rd 2019, 10:14 PM CST
STILLWATER, Oklahoma - News 9 has a heartwarming update on Milo! The puppy, born with his front paws upside down, went through corrective surgery at the OSU Center for Veterinary Health Sciences.
The non-profit taking care of Milo says Wednesday's checkup went well and the pins will be removed soon. Then, Milo will be hospitalized for rehab which will require some sedation.
It's expensive, so the Oliver and Friends Sanctuary is accepting donations.