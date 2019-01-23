OKC Non-Profit Installs New Self-Serve Bike Repair Station For Homeless
Oklahoma City, OK - For a majority of homeless men and women in the metro, a bicycle is the only mode of transportation. It’s one of the only ways to get access services, employment and many other vital resources around our city.
To help ensure bicycles stay in operation, the non-profit City Care installed a new self-serve bicycle repair station near its front door.
City Care also operates the Homeless Alliance day center.
Ruddy Nugnt often visit's the City Care Day Shelter, arriving by bicycle. Many times, he's been stranded on the way. This new self-serve bike repair station has everything he needs to get back in business.
“It helps a lot. It’s got Allen wrenches, flathead screw drivers, a Philips,” said Nugnt. “It’s got everything on there.”
Several organizations came together to make the project possible including Mayflower Congregational Church, Schlegel Bicycles and Spokies OKC. A project which is much more than just a convenience.
“Many of the non-profits and social service agencies are within a few miles radius from here, so a lot of them use their bikes to access the resources they need,” said Shelter Director Tom Knudsen.
It's one small step helping men and women experiencing homeless get back on a pathway to success.
“If there is one person whose quality of life has been improved because of this bike repair station, that is unquantifiable,” said Knudsen.
The non-profit says they’d like to see more of the self-serve bike stations pop up around the city.
In total, the station cost $1,200.