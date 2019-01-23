News
OUPD Called After Male In Blackface Walks Around OU Campus
Wednesday, January 23rd 2019, 4:15 PM CST
OU police were called after a male in blackface was seen walking around OU's Norman campus.
The male, who has not been identified, was seen in multiple social media videos on Wednesday wandering around the North Oval of campus and Campus Corner.
OU police is looking for the person and said they are not sure if he is a student.
So far, the university has not released an official statement about the recent incident.
This incident comes a day after students held a Rally to End Racism on campus.
Two students withdrew from campus after a racist video went viral of one female student in blackface and used a racial slur.
