1 Transported Following SE OKC Drive-By Shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY - One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Southeast Oklahoma City overnight Wednesday.
According to officials, police responded to a shots fired call around 1:30 a.m. near Southeast 51st and Brookdale Drive.
Two men were sitting in a car when another vehicle drove by and shot, officials said.
The driver, described as a young adult asian male, was hit and attempted to run from the scene, according to authorities. Officers quickly found the victim and he was transported to a local hospital.
There are currently no reports on the victims condition.
Officials said they do not have a a description of the suspect of their vehicle.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.