OKLAHOMA CITY - One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Southeast Oklahoma City overnight Wednesday. 

According to officials, police responded to a shots fired call around 1:30 a.m. near Southeast 51st and Brookdale Drive. 

Two men were sitting in a car when another vehicle drove by and shot, officials said. 

The driver, described as a young adult asian male, was hit and attempted to run from the scene, according to authorities. Officers quickly found the victim and he was transported to a local hospital. 

There are currently no reports on the victims condition. 

Officials said they do not have a a description of the suspect of their vehicle. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.  

 

 