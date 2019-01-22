News
Newcastle Man Doesn't 'Feel Comfortable Sleeping' After Home Break-In
NEWCASTLE, Oklahoma - Police are investigating a pair of break-ins at Tri City Mobile Home Park in Newcastle.
Sam Enarson says burglars struck his and his wife’s mobile home just after they went to work around 7 a.m. Friday. He says the suspects got away with three of his guns from his gun case.
Enarson says two of the guns have been passed down through his family, and the guns’ total value is more than 2,000 dollars.
“Oh, it pissed me off pretty good,” said Enarson.
He says his wife also noticed after the burglary, there was a man’s Oklahoma ID on the floor next to their back door. Police say the investigation is ongoing.