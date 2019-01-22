OKLAHOMA CITY - Former Oklahoma State University and National Football League player, Paul Blair has announced that he has throat cancer. 

Blair announced his cancer diagnosis on Facebook, Tuesday morning.

 
After playing football at OSU, Blair was drafted by the Chicago Bears in 1986. His NFL career was cut short after five years due to a knee surgery. 

He has served as the Senior Pastor of Fairview Baptist Church in Edmond since 2001. 

Photo Credit:  paulkblair.com