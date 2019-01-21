Oklahoma Bill Aims To Make Teacher Walkouts Illegal
TULSA, Oklahoma - A bill introduced in the Oklahoma House of Representatives aims to prevent future attempts to organize teacher walkouts.
Rep. Todd Russ (R-Elk City), introduced HB2214, which would not only make it illegal for the board of education to strike but would ban any school employee from getting paid if they walk out of class for any reason.
“It shall be illegal for the board of education or school district employees to strike or threaten to strike or otherwise close schools or interfere with school operations as a means of resolving differences with the board of education, the State Department of Education, the State Board of Education, the Legislature or any other public official or public body. Any person engaging in a strike, shutdown or related activities shall be denied the full amount of his or her wages during the period of such violation.” House Bill 2214
It goes on to say also that if any person participating in the strike also has a teaching certificate, it would be permanently revoked.
The bill has not yet been brought to a vote. You can read the full bill HERE.