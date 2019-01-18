In November, Cohen pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement to Congress regarding work he did on the Moscow Trump Tower push. The plea indicated that discussions extended much longer into the 2016 presidential campaign than Cohen had said — into June 2016.

In a statement earlier Friday, Peter Mirijanian, a spokesperson for Abbe Lowell, ethics counsel for Ivanka Trump, said the Trump Organization considered projects around the world "and nothing was different or wrong about one that might be in Russia," but distanced the president's eldest daughter from the matter.

"Putting aside questions about the accuracy, credibility or motive of the source, over the years, The Trump Organization considered and evaluated projects in countries all around the world, and nothing was different or wrong about one that might be in Russia," Mirijanian said. "However, Ms. Trump did not know about this proposal until after a non-binding letter of intent had been signed, never talked to anyone outside the organization about the proposal, never visited the prospective project site and, even internally, was only minimally involved. Her role was limited to reminding Mr. Cohen that, should an actual deal come to fruition (which it did not) the project, like any other with the Trump name, must conform with the highest design and architectural standards and to recommending prospective architects to consider."

Bill Barr, the president's nominee for attorney general, testified on Capitol Hill earlier this week - in hypothetical terms - that if a president orders someone to commit perjury, that would constitute obstruction.

"In your memo ... you wrote on page one that a president persuading a person to commit perjury would be obstruction, is that right?" Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar asked, referring to an unsolicited memo Barr wrote the Justice Department about the Mueller investigation.

"Yes," Barr responded.

Democrats were quick with scathing words about the allegations in BuzzFeed's account.

Among them: Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro, who tweeted, "If the @BuzzFeed story is true, President Trump must resign or be impeached."

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, of California, released a statement saying, "These allegations may prove unfounded, but if true, they would constitute both the subornation of perjury as well as obstruction of justice. Our committee is already working to secure additional witness testimony and documents related to the Trump Tower Moscow deal and other investigative matters." He said that the committee would "get to the bottom of this and follow the evidence wherever it may lead."