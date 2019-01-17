“The Oklahoma Department of Securities (ODS) has initiated a comprehensive review of the circumstances surrounding an incident involving the inadvertent exposure of information during installation of a firewall. An accidental vulnerability of limited duration to a server containing archived data was discovered and immediately secured. The ODS has notified law enforcement and OMES regarding the incident. A forensic team is currently conducting an analysis to determine the type and number of data files that may have been exposed and who may have accessed them. The ODS is also exploring remedial actions and notifications for anyone whose information may have been exposed. The ODS is reviewing internal procedures, controls and security measures to ensure such incidents cannot occur in the future.