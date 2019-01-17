News
Man Hospitalized After Accidental Shooting In MWC, Police Say
A man is in OU Medical Center Thursday after an apparent accidental shooting in Midwest City, police say.
Officers say the incident happened inside a home near Southeast 29th Street and Midwest Boulevard. Initial reports indicate the victim was shot in the chest.
Officers said this appears to be an accidental shooting and there were several people inside the house "goofing around with a gun" when it went off. Investigators emphasized this gunshot was not self inflicted.
An officer said it was a small caliber gun.
The victim was taken to OU Medical in unknown condition.