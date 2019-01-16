News
OKC Restaurant Trio Team Up Near 4th And Walnut
Wednesday, January 16th 2019, 11:07 PM CST
Updated:
OKC- Two local culinary heavyweights have teamed up to open a trio of restaurants at 4th and Walnut in Oklahoma City.
Rudy Khouri opened the first La Baguette in Norman in 1984.
He added a second on North May in Oklahoma City a year later.
Khouri and Andrew Black, known as “Chef Black” around Oklahoma City Friday will open “La Baguette Deep Duece.”
In the following six weeks, they will open two other restaurants on the first floor of The Maywood Apartment building at 4th and Walnut.
“And don’t forget we have a big patio right here,” Chef Black chuckled at a private pre-launch event Wednesday night.
Khouri says he’s raring to go. “We’re very excited because the streetcars are going to help us a lot.”