Andrew Johnson Elementary School Opens Pine Pantry For Community
Wednesday, January 16th 2019, 8:07 PM CST
THE VILLAGE – Oklahoma City Public Schools are helping out the community with a new food pantry.
Andrew Johnson Elementary School in The Village opened the Pine Pantry on Wednesday. The free food and supplies are available to everyone in the community.
Donors can leave what they can and others can take what they need. The pantry is also a way for the community to connect and tackle food insecurity in our state.