OKC Sees Spike In Potholes Due To Recent Weather
Freezing temperatures, snow and rain are putting holes in city streets.
Oklahoma City officials say they've seen a spike in potholes due to the weather, and drivers are requesting the city to pay up.
“We are very busy fixing potholes this time of year,” said Oklahoma City Assistant Municipal Counsel Tina Hughes.
Reporting a pothole is very important because it impacts when the pothole gets fixed and who pays for damages if it's not fixed in a timely fashion.
If the city doesn’t fix the pothole or put up warning to drivers right away, the city is on the hook for damages.
“Last time I looked, we paid about 50 percent of the pothole claims coming into the city,” said Hughes.
You can report a pothole by calling the City’s Action Center at 405-297-2535.