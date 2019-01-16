News
Edmond Memorial On 'Modified Lockdown' Due To Threatening Message
Wednesday, January 16th 2019, 8:40 AM CST
Updated:
Edmond Memorial High School has been placed on 'modified lockdown' after the discovery of a threatening message on campus, according to authorities.
Police said the threatening message was written on a bathroom wall.
Extra officers were added to patrol the campus and are investigating to locate the person who wrote the message, officials said.
A modified lockdown happens when all exterior doors and classroom doors are locked, however classes continue as normal. Modified lockdowns are put in place when there is no immediate threat at the school.